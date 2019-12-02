Anastasia Elliot – Last Christmas

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Stone Temple Pilots Go Acoustic on “Fare Thee Well” From New Album Perdida
- Kanye West Brings the Kardashians to Wyoming in New “Closed On Sunday” Video
- Foals’ Hit “The Runner” Gets a Brooding Remix From RÜFÜS DU SOL: Exclusive
- U2 Can’t Help But Sound Like Themselves on Indian-Inspired New Single “Ahimsa”
- I Miss the Old Kanye Version of DJ Spinn’s “Opioids”
- Haim’s “Hallelujah” Is a Perfect Prayer
- Lil Peep’s Acoustic “Walk Away as the Door Slams” Gets Straight to the Heart of His Appeal
- Billie Eilish Releases New Single “Everything I Wanted”
- Beck Drops Surprise Paisley Park Sessions EP Featuring a Prince Medley
- Kanye West’s New “Follow God” Music Video Stars His Dad
Music Connection
- Album Review: Bad Ideas by Tessa Violet (7/10)
- Great American Ghost Sign With Entertainment One
- Nebuchadnezzar––A Kanye West Opera
- The Association Performs at The Canyon at the Rose
- KRK Limited Edition G4 "White Noise" Monitors Now Available
- Audiomack Partners With Afrochella for "Rising Stars" Initiative
- X Ambassadors at the Hollywood Palladium
- OC Block Party in Santa Ana, CA
- Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie Raises $134K
- Gibson Gives + Cassadee Pope To Join Give A Note Foundation For Event
Music News Underground
- Othon song premiere of 'Soul Sailor Sailing'
- UK Music calls on government to recognise the power of music to improve youth wellbeing
- Alanis Morissette has released her new single 'Reasons I Drink'
- YouTube Music open brand new studio at The BRIT School for emerging creative talent
- Mychael Gabriel 'Honesty' video
- Iggy Azalea gets 'second-hand anxiety' from people who sleep with their pets
- Vibe God: Official debut
- Joy Crookes, Celeste and Beabadoobee have been nominated for the BRIT Awards 2020 Rising Star prize
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Brooke Lanziner ready to change the world with debut EP 'About Me'
