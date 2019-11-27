Samantha Shen – Coffee

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (107)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (91)
- Film of the Month (67)
- Interviews (329)
- Live Photos (531)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (27)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (76)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (220)
- Uncategorized (4)
- Unfinished Mail (96)
- Upcoming New releases (39)
- Video of the Month (74)
- Videos (1,104)
- Website of the Month (105)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Foals’ Hit “The Runner” Gets a Brooding Remix From RÜFÜS DU SOL: Exclusive
- U2 Can’t Help But Sound Like Themselves on Indian-Inspired New Single “Ahimsa”
- I Miss the Old Kanye Version of DJ Spinn’s “Opioids”
- Haim’s “Hallelujah” Is a Perfect Prayer
- Lil Peep’s Acoustic “Walk Away as the Door Slams” Gets Straight to the Heart of His Appeal
- Billie Eilish Releases New Single “Everything I Wanted”
- Beck Drops Surprise Paisley Park Sessions EP Featuring a Prince Medley
- Kanye West’s New “Follow God” Music Video Stars His Dad
- Prince’s Estate Releases 1999 Era Rarity “Don’t Let Him Fool Ya”
- Coldplay’s New Song “Everyday Life” Is a Heartfelt Return to Form
Music Connection
- Julia Michaels at The Fonda in Los Angeles, CA
- Waves Audio to Hold Masterclass Event on Dec. 5 at CRAS
- Live Reviews: Muhammad Seven and The Spring at Midway Cafe in Boston, MA
- Cyndi Lauper Receives UN's High Note Global Prize
- Hot 100 Live Unsigned Artists & Bands of 2019
- Album Review: Daylight by Grace Potter (8/10)
- Adult Contemporary Artists Needed by Indie Record Label
- New Music Needed for Network & Cable TV
- Composer Needed for Indie Romance Thriller
- Be Considered for Airplay on StillStream Ambient Radio
Music News Underground
- Brooke Lanziner ready to change the world with debut EP 'About Me'
- Foals and Lewis Capaldi are among the headliners for the Sounds of the City festival
- Celeste, Jay1, Koffee, K-Trap, Maisie Peters and JC Stewart announced as Amazon Music’s Ones to Watch 2020
- High Sierra Club 'Waiting' video premiere
- Gekkho reveal world premier of 'Divided Image' video
- Stormy Strong premieres 'Never Say Never' lyric video
- John Legend and Chrissy Teigen record 'Happy Christmas (War Is Over)'
- Grace Rhodes
- Take That Odyssey: Greatest Hits Live officially UK’s best-selling live music DVD of 2019
- The 2019 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards to be screened on BBC Four
Leave a Reply