Stitched Up Heart

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (107)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (91)
- Film of the Month (67)
- Interviews (329)
- Live Photos (523)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (27)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (76)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (219)
- Uncategorized (4)
- Unfinished Mail (96)
- Upcoming New releases (39)
- Video of the Month (74)
- Videos (1,090)
- Website of the Month (105)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Billie Eilish Releases New Single “Everything I Wanted”
- Beck Drops Surprise Paisley Park Sessions EP Featuring a Prince Medley
- Kanye West’s New “Follow God” Music Video Stars His Dad
- Prince’s Estate Releases 1999 Era Rarity “Don’t Let Him Fool Ya”
- Coldplay’s New Song “Everyday Life” Is a Heartfelt Return to Form
- Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged Rehearsal Tracks Are Now Ready for Your Turntable
- R.E.M.’s 25th Anniversary Edition of Monster and Its Previously Unreleased Demos Are Here At Last
- Thom Yorke Traffics in Dreams With “Last I Heard (…He Was Circling the Drain)” Music Video
- Coldplay Channel Fred Astaire in “Orphans” Video
- Coldplay’s Two New Songs Sound Like They Could Be in a Pixar Movie
Music Connection
- Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing® Holds Celebration
- BMG to Launch New Label "Modern Recordings"
- Maren Morris Wins Album of the Year at CMAs
- Music Industry Students Create Mixtape of Reimagined Motown Classics
- In The Box––Nailing that Guitar Tone: The Jack White “Battle Cry” Tone
- Today is National Hug a Musician Day
- Apply to Perform at Mile of Music
- Release of Remixed and Expanded 50th Anniversary Edition of The Band Set for Nov. 15
- Synchtank Partners with Education Non-Profit Charity London Grid
- Flipper at Pappy and Harriet's in Pioneertown, CA
Music News Underground
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- The Great Dictators 'By The Throat' video
- Trent Reznor marked first CMA Awards win by posting Photoshopped pictures of him and collaborator Atticus Ross in cowboy attire
- haha charade reveal new single 'Seasons'
- Westlife release first album in 8 years as music comeback continues
- Second list of SXSW showcasing artists announced
- Snow Patrol release Reworked album, celebrating 25 years of the band
- Grimes will release new single 'So Heavy' on Friday
- Twin Atlantic experienced some 'dark moments' when they struggled to get another record deal
- The Who's new song 'I Don't Wanna Get Wise' is "a twist” on 'My Generation'
Leave a Reply