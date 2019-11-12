Hey Violet – Clean

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (107)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (91)
- Film of the Month (67)
- Interviews (329)
- Live Photos (522)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (27)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (76)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (219)
- Uncategorized (4)
- Unfinished Mail (96)
- Upcoming New releases (39)
- Video of the Month (74)
- Videos (1,087)
- Website of the Month (105)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Beck Drops Surprise Paisley Park Sessions EP Featuring a Prince Medley
- Kanye West’s New “Follow God” Music Video Stars His Dad
- Prince’s Estate Releases 1999 Era Rarity “Don’t Let Him Fool Ya”
- Coldplay’s New Song “Everyday Life” Is a Heartfelt Return to Form
- Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged Rehearsal Tracks Are Now Ready for Your Turntable
- R.E.M.’s 25th Anniversary Edition of Monster and Its Previously Unreleased Demos Are Here At Last
- Thom Yorke Traffics in Dreams With “Last I Heard (…He Was Circling the Drain)” Music Video
- Coldplay Channel Fred Astaire in “Orphans” Video
- Coldplay’s Two New Songs Sound Like They Could Be in a Pixar Movie
- PJ Harvey’s Cover of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ “Red Right Hand” Is Even Spookier Than the Original
Music Connection
- KAABOO Festival in Del Mar, CA
- New Music Critique: Martell Lacey
- New Music Critique: Initial Mass
- Live Review: Gangstagrass at The Mint in Los Angeles
- Gibson Plays it Forward with Guitars for Vets
- Maná + Selva Negra Foundation Announce Scholarship Winners
- Lauryn Hill and H.E.R. at The Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, CA
- SESAC Celebrates Songwriters and Publishers at 2019 Nashville Music Awards
- New Orleans Native Deemic Signs to Cash Money Records
- Introducing the JBL EON ONE Compact
Music News Underground
- Grimes will release new single 'So Heavy' on Friday
- Twin Atlantic experienced some 'dark moments' when they struggled to get another record deal
- The Who's new song 'I Don't Wanna Get Wise' is "a twist” on 'My Generation'
- Halsey has teased that her new album 'Manic' is better than her popular LP 'Badlands' and that "no two songs" are the same
- Billie Eilish is to drop her new single on Wednesday
- James Blunt has joked he 'collaborates a lot' because he'd 'repeat the same four chords' all the time
- Tally Koren reveals new single 'I Am peace' based on a poem written by a 12 year-old
- Sunset Sons needed to take time away from touring to work on their new album
- Christopher Shayne 'Broken/Scarred' video premiere
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
Leave a Reply