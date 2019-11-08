10 Artists to See at 10th Annual Melbourne Music Week

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

November 14-23, 2019

https://mmw.melbourne.vic.gov.au/

10 Days, 300 acts and in its 10th year Melbourne Music Week has music in all forms from hip-hop to folk, electronic to experimental.

Asylum Sisters – This dark rock 4 piece claws and bites into your consciousness https://www.facebook.com/asylumsisters/

Ha Na – Ha Na is the jazz project of Hannah Macklin – aka MKO Sun – https://www.facebook.com/mkomusicau

Ladi6 – Ladi6 is a smooth 4 piece soul band – https://www.facebook.com/ladi6

Loose Tooth – Melbourne’s Loose Tooth is a 3 piece indie-pop band known for “Keep On” on MILK! Records – https://www.facebook.com/loosetoothmusic/

Memphis LK – Recently signed to Dot Dash is a producer, dj, vocalist and artist https://www.facebook.com/memphislklk

Naretha Williams – Williams is a First Nations experimental artist https://narethawilliams.com/

Phia – Founder of Melbourne Indie Voices this artist combines looping, Africian kalimba and more to a unique experience http://www.listentophia.com/

Shrimpwitch – Kim Prawn and Georgi Goonsac bring the guitar and drum punk project to life. https://www.facebook.com/shrimpwitch/

Stonefield – This band of 4 sisters has toured with Fleetwood Mac and many more. https://www.facebook.com/shrimpwitch/

Zoe Badwi – Since 2008 this pop star has made news from her song “Release Me” http://www.zoebadwi.com/