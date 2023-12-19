The Living Pins – Aeroplane

Austin, TX band The Living Pins share the official video for “Aeroplane” from their Let It Be So EP today.

Say hello to the new Let It Be So EP by The Living Pins. Singer and guitarist (and Austin Music Hall of Fame inductee) Carrie Clark, has this to say about the four new songs, “I think that we keep riding on that 70s FM radio vibe. We all grew up listening to FM radio, and we love the way that when you listen to everything from T. Rex to AC/DC to Slade to ELO and ABBA, there’s a fullness of sound and a wave that envelopes you and that can take you out of your present moment. On this EP, “Love Is 4” and “Aeroplane” are more on the AC/DC side, like if Marc Bolan and Rob Halford were hanging out. And then “Scorpion” has some Paisley Underground, you know, Dream Syndicate and Rain Parade, woven into it… plus it’s a story-telling song. And those were really big on FM radio. So it’s like a 70s story song with these beautiful effected guitars that come from our own live music experience. And then “Starlight” is just fun. That song is like candy for me – tasty sound candy.”

#livingpins

