QARINAH – Hell or High Water

QARINAH is a metal duo made of Portland-based Miss Randall (ex-Rusty Eye) and Germany-based Waldemar Sorychta (Grip Inc., Despair, Enemy of the Sun). Easily spotted with his previous band with Dave Lombardo, Waldemar is also a recognized music producer in the European metal scene, known for working with bands, such as Lacuna Coil, Tiamat, Samael, Moonspell, and The Gathering. Miss Randall is an eclectic singing drummer previously established in the LA and CDMX metal scene with former band Rusty Eye. As a solo artist, she most recently released an Alt-Rock EP entitled “Desertations, Vol.1” and the NWOBHM anthem “Pagan Burial”.

“Hell or High Water” is their debut single currently distributed via all digital channels. A supporting music video has just been published via Qarinah and Miss Randall’s new channels. Waldemar Sorychta and Miss Randall produced the song; the vocals, guitars, and bass were tracked in Dortmund, Germany by Waldemar and Dennis Koehne; drums were recorded/engineered at Moon Unite by Jan Rechberger (AMORPHIS); finally, the song was mixed/mastered by Dennis Koehne.

The singing drummer and virtuoso guitarist envisioned this harmonic collaboration as a gap between unheard classic metal styles and fresh possibilities. A 4-song EP containing “Hell or High Water” is being produced in Finland and Germany.

#qarinahmusic

