Melanie Martinez – Tunnel Vision

Multiplatinum alternative-pop artist Melanie Martinez has shared the official music video for “TUNNEL VISION,” premiering today.

Written and directed by Martinez, the spectacularly creative “TUNNEL VISION” is the latest in a series of visual releases leading up to her most ambitious concert tour to date. Presented by Live Nation, The Trilogy Tour will see the evolution of her alter ego “Cry Baby” performed live, encompassing hits from all three of Martinez’s Top 10 albums: Cry Baby, K-12, and Portals.

Dates get underway on May 10, 2024 at Seattle WA’s Climate Pledge Arena and then makes stops at arenas across North America through mid-June. Highlights include such historic venues as Inglewood, CA’s Kia Forum (May 15), New York City’s Madison Square Garden (June 5 & 6), and Toronto, ON’s Scotiabank Arena (June 9). Special guests throughout the tour include Men I Trust, Beach Bunny, and Sofia Isella. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please see www.thetrilogytour.com

Martinez will first celebrate the new year by bringing her blockbuster PORTALS Tour to Asia and Australia, beginning January 19, 2024, at Tokyo, Japan’s Toyosu Pit.

MELANIE MARTINEZ

* THE PORTALS TOUR 2024 *

JANUARY 2024

19 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit

21 – Seoul, South Korea – KBS Arena

23 – Manila, Philippines – World Trade Center Hall A

25 – Singapore, Singapore – Singapore Expo

28 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

30 – Sydney, Australia – Aware Super Theatre

FEBRUARY 2024

2 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage

5 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena

6 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena

*** THE TRILOGY TOUR 2024 ***

MAY 2024

10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

14 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs

15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

17 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

21– Denver, CO – Ball Arena

23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

28 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

29 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

31 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

JUNE 2024

1 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

7 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

9 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

11 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

13 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

18 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

19 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

22 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

27 – Anaheim, CA – HONDA Center

#littlebodybigheart

Related Images: