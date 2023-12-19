Melanie Martinez – Tunnel Vision
Multiplatinum alternative-pop artist Melanie Martinez has shared the official music video for “TUNNEL VISION,” premiering today.
Written and directed by Martinez, the spectacularly creative “TUNNEL VISION” is the latest in a series of visual releases leading up to her most ambitious concert tour to date. Presented by Live Nation, The Trilogy Tour will see the evolution of her alter ego “Cry Baby” performed live, encompassing hits from all three of Martinez’s Top 10 albums: Cry Baby, K-12, and Portals.
Dates get underway on May 10, 2024 at Seattle WA’s Climate Pledge Arena and then makes stops at arenas across North America through mid-June. Highlights include such historic venues as Inglewood, CA’s Kia Forum (May 15), New York City’s Madison Square Garden (June 5 & 6), and Toronto, ON’s Scotiabank Arena (June 9). Special guests throughout the tour include Men I Trust, Beach Bunny, and Sofia Isella. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please see www.thetrilogytour.com
Martinez will first celebrate the new year by bringing her blockbuster PORTALS Tour to Asia and Australia, beginning January 19, 2024, at Tokyo, Japan’s Toyosu Pit.
MELANIE MARTINEZ
* THE PORTALS TOUR 2024 *
JANUARY 2024
19 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit
21 – Seoul, South Korea – KBS Arena
23 – Manila, Philippines – World Trade Center Hall A
25 – Singapore, Singapore – Singapore Expo
28 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
30 – Sydney, Australia – Aware Super Theatre
FEBRUARY 2024
2 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage
5 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena
6 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena
*** THE TRILOGY TOUR 2024 ***
MAY 2024
10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
14 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
17 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
21– Denver, CO – Ball Arena
23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
28 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
29 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
31 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
JUNE 2024
1 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
7 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
9 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
11 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
13 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
18 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
19 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
22 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
27 – Anaheim, CA – HONDA Center
#littlebodybigheart