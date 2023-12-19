Lilian More – Hollywood

Lilian More boldly redefines beauty norms in her latest release, a vibrant reinterpretation of Madonna’s “Hollywood.” More than just a cover, “Hollywood” is a manifesto challenging societal expectations, urging us to embrace authenticity. Lilian declares that “Perfection = Boring,” sparking a colorful exploration of self-love.

The video was directed by award-winning Stefano Poletti and filmed in Poletti’s Factory Loft, Milan

More says “Perfection = Boring. Stop the obsession with fake perfection; we are beautiful because we are unique! It’s healthy to care for ourselves, but it becomes a problem when we feel inadequate for being ourselves. STOP! You are okay. You are enough. You are beautiful. You are ‘YOU.'”

