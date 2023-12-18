Konradsen – Michael’s Book On Bears

Earlier this month, Norwegian folk duo Konradsen announced their sophomore album Michael’s Book on Bears to be released on March 8, 2024 via 777 Music.

With the album announcement, they also shared the first taste of the new music. “Out in the backyard,” the album’s opener and a perfect thesis of a tune that’s every bit as magnetic as the landscape it captures.

Ahead of the holidays, Konradsen gifts us with a gorgeous live performance video of “Out in the backyard.” The performance was captured on Senja, a Norwegian island and the backdrop for life in their work this time of year.

Konradsen had this to say about the video, ​​”Kråkeslottet is an old fishery on the outer coast of Senja in Norway. It was abandoned in the 60s and was taken over and turned into a cultural space in the 70s. Since then it’s been the location for concerts, music festivals, art festivals and much more. It’s been a very important place to us for many years, but now it’s sadly been sold. It was too hard to run, and big money has swooped in and bought the place to build a luxury hotel, and perhaps tear the whole thing down. We planned to make this video, and this was our last chance to make something in Kråkeslottet. This video is a celebration for our new music coming out, but also a goodbye.”

