Late Friday, Alabama’s very own princess of rap Flo Milli dropped the official video for her new hit single “Never Lose Me” via RCA Records.

Directed by Leff, the visual was shot in Houston at 5am showing what nightlife is like, while Flo dressed head to toe in PUCCI. “Never Lose Me” is not only an anthem for the ladies, but an affirmation of self-worth, confidence and loyalty.

#flomilli

Related Images: