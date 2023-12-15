Videos

Towa Bird – Live From Terminal 5

Towa Bird

Today marks the surprise release of Live from Terminal 5 — the brand-new EP from fast-rising singer/songwriter/guitarist Towa Bird.

Live From Terminal 5

Recorded during Towa’s crowd-thrilling stint as support for Reneé Rapp’s Snow Hard Feelings Tour, the five-song project features the previously unreleased fan favorite “B.I.L.L.S.” as well as her gloriously bombastic cover of Blur’s “Song 2.”

Partly captured during the sold-out final night of the Snow Hard Feelings Tour, Live from Terminal 5 fully harnesses the combustible energy and unbridled fun of Towa’s live set. Along with dramatically expanding her fanbase across North America, the Hong Kong-born artist’s opening slot on the tour drew major raves from tastemaking outlets like office (who noted that “[i]f it wasn’t clear before, Towa proved to Terminal 5 that night that she is a rockstar for this next generation”). The Snow Hard Feelings Tour included two stops at Terminal 5 on October 30th and November 3rd.

