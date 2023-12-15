The Veronicas – Detox

Today The Veronicas release “Detox”, the latest single from their upcoming album Gothic Summer releasing March 2024 via Big Noise.

“Detox” is a wild fusion of Pop-Rock, Ska, poetry and Skate Punk, fearlessly blending genres and challenging any expectations of pop conventions. The single is an exploration of the chaos and hypnosis of toxic relationships, delivering provoking lyrics like “I’m on my knees, I’ll never leave – I love my friends like I love all my enemies”. “Detox” is bound to elevate your heart rate, have you banging your head, and shouting along to its addictive hooks all winter (and summer). A testament to the girls’ historic love of genre-fusing songwriting and pushing artistic boundaries, this is the song of your “Gothic Summer”.

Created with Australian Pro BMX Rider-turned-Video Director Pat Freyne, the “Detox” music video is heavily inspired by the song’s fighting energy of keeping your head above water. Featuring references to the spontaneity of Quentin Tarantino’s greatest dance scenes, The Veronicas’ Jessie and Lisa explain their vision, “We contrasted wide shots with extreme close ups, and purposefully improvised dance scenes to encourage physical and emotional mirroring in the moment. A mix of 60s choreography, fused with some Michael Jackson kicks and high energy, to encapsulate the fighting emotional volatility of the song. The video ends in a burst of underwater color and sinking euphoria upon the tempo change, giving in to the push-pull cycle of the song’s lyrics.”

The Veronicas have announced plans for a tour in the USA for Spring, with EU shows to follow in the summer.

