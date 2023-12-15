Holly Macve ft Laura-May Carter – Blue Moon

Ahead of her new EP, Time Is Forever (due 02 Feb via Loving Memory Records / Believe), Holly Macve has today shared a special cover of the timeless “Blue Moon” – written by Rogers & Hart and popularised by Elvis Presley – featuring close friend and creative collaborator Laura-Mary Carter of Blood Red Shoes.

“We’re both huge Elvis fans and were raised with him influencing us both visually and sonically,” Holly and Laura-Mary attest. “When we first became friends we bonded over this and ended up combining our vintage Elvis memorabilia when we found ourselves living together. We took an iconic song he sang and attempted to make it our own – it’s such a classic, timeless song and always seems to have a new life to it every time it’s sung by somebody new.”

