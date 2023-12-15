Donna Lewis – The Mark

Platinum songwriter and artist, Donna Lewis releases “The Mark”, from her upcoming album, Rooms With a View.

“The Mark”, the song draws together a vortex of iridescent beats, dark and mysterious synths, and a euphoric vocal that electrifies the atmosphere. Swinging like a pendulum between a powerful chorus and intimate whispers, Lewiscreates tension through contrasting sonic layers. Beneath Donna Lewis’ transcendent vocals, “The Mark” weaves slow moving undercurrents that cast a hypnotic spell over the listener, ultimately creating an unforgettable magnetic performance.

Donna confides on the release, “Before undergoing radiation treatment for breast cancer, my body was mapped with four tattoos marking the exact spot where the radiologist would direct their beams. Mine were tiny, but my first tattoos ever! The anxiety leading up to the first session was overwhelming, and there were quite a few, 5 days a week for 5 weeks. But once I was on that treatment table, it transformed into my meditation time. With every deep breath in, holding the breath, and then the exhale, I became attuned to the red radiation lights, imagining them obliterating every speck of cancer dust in my body.”

The upcoming album Rooms With A View is a collaboration between celebrated singer and songwriter Donna Lewis and renowned electronic artist and producer Holmes Ives.

More than just an album though, the record documents Donna’s year long journey through breast cancer: “Cancer was the un-invited messenger, the darkdweller who I sought to banish with the love of my family, brilliant doctors and my art”.

