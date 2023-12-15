Black Polish – Willows

Jayden Nicole Binnix (they/them), professionally known as Black Polish, embarked on their musical journey at the age of 13. Drawing inspiration from a diverse array of artists including Fleetwood Mac, Mitski, Lord Huron, Lorde, and Twenty One Pilots, the alt/indie artist, now 18 years old, they recently announced their forthcoming debut album, Forest (Monsters Live In The Trees), arrives January 26 via Riptide Music.

Today, Black Polish returns with another new cut entitled “Willows.” The track is a dreamy, melodic ballad drenched in emotional vulnerability with an added sense of clarity atop plucked strings, glimmering chords, and a head-bobbing hand-clapped time signature.

“‘Willows’ was made as a false happy ending,” Binnix explains. “It speaks of when you hope that this current person you’re obsessed with can finally pull you out of the darkness and everything that is wrong with you disappears.”

Identifying as a member of both the BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities, Black Polish brings a unique perspective to their interpretation of the world, and this can be seen on their forthcoming record. Their presence in these spheres is marked by a powerful assertion of identity, and they ardently champion mental health awareness while maintaining a heightened sensitivity towards other marginalized groups. This rich tapestry of life experiences continues to inform Black Polish’s art and music.

