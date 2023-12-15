Artelia Green – Love Ain’t Paid No Rent

Today Bay Area group Artelia Green release a groovy new single called “Love Ain’t Paid No Rent.” It’s the latest from their forthcoming LP, In No Particular Order, out on March 8th via Redtone Records.

The song is about that ol’ rollercoaster of love, the exhilaration and pain of romance – but it encourages and acknowledges perseverance in love, irrespective of past heartbreaks.

Fronted by community organizer, activist, and artist Tiffani Marie, a self-described “recovering academic,” Artelia Green melds hip hip, soul, funk, and gospel. Tiffani heals through music yet remains driven by her in-depth research on the harmful effects of toxic stress on Black communities and the redemptive power of ancestral love. As she and the crew craft each song, they draw upon the ethos of language revitalization, cultural memory, and root work to offer listeners more than just a melody—to provide an apothecary, a network of healing modalities that nourishes the soul and promotes healing. In No Particular Order is a movement, a statement, and a promise of better tomorrows through the transformative power of music.

