Wildes – Subsidence

London singer-songwriter WILDES has announced her new EP ‘Subsidence’ will be released on the 15th March and has shared its stirring, pulsating lead single “heartbreak is silent”. WILDES is the recording project of London based Anglo-Irish musician and producer Ella Walker, who released her debut album ‘Other Words Fail Me’ in January this year to a wave of critical acclaim.

New EP ‘Subsidence’ finds Walker going back to her roots, self-producing and recording the entire project from her flat in Dalston, recruiting frequent collaborator Matt Wiggins (Adele, Florence and the Machine) to mix the EP.

“The EP centres around the abrupt end of a loving relationship that left me quite devastated and shocked,” WILDES explains. The new project is led by new single “heartbreak is silent”, a suitably subtle, oscillating song dutifully capturing her fractured emotions post-break up.

Of the new single, WILDES said:

“‘heartbreak is silent’ captures a battle between myself and my emotions after the end of my last relationship. This particular heartbreak was quietly subtle from the outside, but raging and all encompassing within. He had no idea what I was going through – all he saw was the glossier veneer of social media. Heartbreak and grief are familiar to me, but they are heavy burdens that sometimes feel impossible to carry. This song is all about that duality.”

LIVE DATES 2024

17th March – Bristol, The Louisiana

22nd March – London, St Pancras Old Church

29th March – Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club

