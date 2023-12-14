Sleater-Kinney – Say It Like You Mean It

Last night Sleater-Kinney performed “Say It Like You Mean It,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The exposed nerve ending of a song was brought to life in the show’s studio, accompanied by special guest tambourinist Fred Armisen.

The song is the latest single from the band’s anticipated new album, Little Rope, out January 19th via Loma Vista.

“Say It Like You Mean It” was released last month with a video directed by Carrie Brownstein starring Succession’s J. Smith-Cameron.

Recorded at Flora Recording and Playback in Portland, Oregon with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton, Little Rope is one of the most honest and soul-baring albums by one of modern rock’s most vital bands.

The band is set to hit the road in 2024 in support of Little Rope, beginning on Feb 28th in San Diego and including multiple nights in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Beforehand, the group will perform at Pitchfork Festival London on Nov. 10 and Corona Capital in Mexico City on Nov. 19.

Sleater-Kinney Tour Dates:

2023

12/14/2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever *SOLD OUT*

2024

02/28/2024 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

02/29/2024 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/01/2024 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

03/02/2024 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

03/04/2024 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

03/05/2024 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

03/06/2024 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

03/08/2024 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

03/09/2024 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/11/2024 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

03/12/2024 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/13/2024 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/14/2024 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/16/2024 – New York, NY @ Racket *SOLD OUT*

03/17/2024 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *SOLD OUT*

03/18/2024 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *SOLD OUT*

03/20/2024 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

03/21/2024 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/22/2024 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/23/2024 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/25/2024 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

03/26/2024 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

03/28/2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/29/2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

03/30/2024 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

03/31/2024 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/02/2024 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/03/2024 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/04/2024 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

04/05/2024 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *SOLD OUT*

#sleater_kinney

Related Images: