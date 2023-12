Today, Japanese Hip-Hop Queen Awich releases the new track “Pendulum” as well as a video for “Kakurembo”.

Both tracks will be featured in the Japanese TV version of Love Catcher, a love story and psychological battle involving love and money, a romantic psychological variety show that originally aired in Korea. “Kakurembo” comes from Awich’s recent album The Union.

In 2024, Awich will be releasing an English album with US touring to follow.

