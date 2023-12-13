Flyana Boss ft JBL – UFHO
Cute-girl rap duo Flyana Boss is joining forces with JBL for the cosmic new single, “UFHO,” available everywhere now via vnclm_ x Atlantic Records.
Flyana Boss – a.k.a. multi-instrumentalist/MCs Bobbi LaNea and Folayan – have had a wildly successful 2023 and are set to add a new win in 2024, with their first-ever headline tour: Flyana Boss Presents…THE BOSSTANICAL GARDEN Tour.
FEBRUARY
24 – Chicago, IL – Schubas Tavern (SOLD OUT)
25 – Detroit, MI – Shelter
27 – Toronto, ON – The Drake Underground
29 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right (SOLD OUT)
MARCH
2 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore
4 – Boston, MA – Berklee College of Music – The Red Room at Cafe 939
5 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis (SOLD OUT)
7 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5
8 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
10 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Bronze Peacock
12 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Cambridge Room
16 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf
18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
21 – Seattle, WA – Barboza (SOLD OUT)
23 – Portland, OR – Holocene (SOLD OUT)
25 – San Francisco, CA – Café Du Nord (SOLD OUT)
26 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s – The Starlet Room
28 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex (SOLD OUT)
