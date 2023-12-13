Flyana Boss ft JBL – UFHO

Cute-girl rap duo Flyana Boss is joining forces with JBL for the cosmic new single, “UFHO,” available everywhere now via vnclm_ x Atlantic Records.

Flyana Boss – a.k.a. multi-instrumentalist/MCs Bobbi LaNea and Folayan – have had a wildly successful 2023 and are set to add a new win in 2024, with their first-ever headline tour: Flyana Boss Presents…THE BOSSTANICAL GARDEN Tour.

FEBRUARY

24 – Chicago, IL – Schubas Tavern (SOLD OUT)

25 – Detroit, MI – Shelter

27 – Toronto, ON – The Drake Underground

29 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right (SOLD OUT)

MARCH

2 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore

4 – Boston, MA – Berklee College of Music – The Red Room at Cafe 939

5 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis (SOLD OUT)

7 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

8 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

10 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Bronze Peacock

12 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Cambridge Room

16 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf

18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

21 – Seattle, WA – Barboza (SOLD OUT)

23 – Portland, OR – Holocene (SOLD OUT)

25 – San Francisco, CA – Café Du Nord (SOLD OUT)

26 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s – The Starlet Room

28 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex (SOLD OUT)

