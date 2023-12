Wielding a sharp signature rasp, serving up scorching bars, and exerting a presence as overpoweringly magnetic as your favorite anime heroine, A.R. The Mermaid injects effusive and enigmatic energy into the culture. The Memphis-born native asserts herself as a fiery force with an inimitable and irresistible style.

Today she releases “No Motion.”

#a.r.themermaid2 #kcarbon

