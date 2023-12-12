Shadow Show – Fantasy Now!

Detroit psyche band Shadow Show announce their new album Fantasy Now! with the single “Mystic Spiral.”

Hailing from Detroit, Shadow Show is a new sound in light of a new era. Sleek and spellbinding, the music sweeps you up into its frenetic psychedelic grooves and dazzling harmonies. Their music pushes the boundaries of what can be, yet remains deeply rooted in the raw, untouchable Detroit sound. In their truest form, the group represents the love of a time long lost and the will of a time not yet discovered.

A power trio of a mysterious hue, Shadow Show combines elements of 60’s garage-psychedelia into a 21st century modern pop-art incarnation. They project a vision to the world in their display: a spectacle of light as curious as shadow.

Shadow Show, composed of guitarist Ava East, bassist Kate Derringer, and drummer Kerrigan Pearce, debuted in August 2018.

Shadow Show’s transcendental triumph, Fantasy Now! was written, recorded, and produced by Shadow Show in Detroit, MI, with the exception of “Aunt Maizy,” recorded live in London, UK. Mastered by Warren Defever (Third Man Records, His Name Is Alive). The album will be released worldwide February 16, 2024 on Little Cloud Records (US) and Stolen Body Records (UK).

#shadow_show.detroit

