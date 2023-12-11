Romy – She’s On My Mind

UK singer, songwriter, producer and DJ Romy today releases the latest video from her highly acclaimed debut solo album Mid Air. Starring actor Maisie Williams, directed by Romy’s wife and close visual collaborator Vic Lentaigne and with Schwarzkopf as official hair partner, the “She’s On My Mind” video captures the thrill of an unfolding night out and is a perfect match for the song’s playful euphoria. Co-produced by Fred again.., Stuart Price and Avalon Emerson.

ROMY LIVE 2023-24: (Club Mid Air flyers)

30 Dec Beyond the Valley Festival, Victoria, AUS *

31 Dec Wildlands Festival, Brisbane, VIC, AUS *

1 Jan Field Day Festival, Sydney, AUS *

3 Jan Liberty Hall, Sydney, AUS **

4 Jan Max Watts, Melbourne, AUS **

6 Jan Field Day Festival, Perth, AUS *

9 Jan Rolling Hall, Seoul, SK **

11 Jan Yebisu Garden Hall, Tokyo, JP **

23-24 March Ceremonia Festival, Parque Bicentenario, CDMX, MX *

27 March Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium ***

29 March New York, NY – Knockdown Center ***

14 May Buenos Aires, Argentina – C Complejo Art Media ***

16 May Santiago, Chile – Blondie ***

1 June Primavera Sound, Parc Del Forum, Barcelona, ES *

29 June – 6 July Roskilde Festival, DK *

