Exit Eden – Separate Ways

Symphonic metal unit EXIT EDEN, consisting of Clémentine Delauney (Visions of Atlantis), Anna Brunner (League of Distortion) and Marina La Torraca (Phantom Elite), reveal their second new single, a dramatic cover of one of Journey’s biggest hits, “Separate Ways“!

EXIT EDEN will release their second album, ‘Femmes Fatales’, on January 12, 2024 via Napalm Records.

EXIT EDEN state:

“Our version of this Journey classic is a tribute to rock ‘n roll and timeless tunes. We are thrilled to retell this musical tale with our own voices and share it with you today.”

