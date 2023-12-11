Videos

Exit Eden – Separate Ways

Exit Eden

Symphonic metal unit EXIT EDEN, consisting of Clémentine Delauney (Visions of Atlantis), Anna Brunner (League of Distortion) and Marina La Torraca (Phantom Elite), reveal their second new single, a dramatic cover of one of Journey’s biggest hits, “Separate Ways“!

EXIT EDEN will release their second album, ‘Femmes Fatales’, on January 12, 2024 via Napalm Records.

EXIT EDEN state:                                    

“Our version of this Journey classic is a tribute to rock ‘n roll and timeless tunes. We are thrilled to retell this musical tale with our own voices and share it with you today.”

