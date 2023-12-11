Esther Rose ft The Deslondes – Safe to Run

Esther Rose will release Safe 2 Run (versions) on January 9, 2024 via New West Records.

The 4-song set was produced and mixed by Ross Farber at Bigtone Records in New Orleans, LA. The EP includes stripped down versions of selections from Esther’s acclaimed album Safe to Run, and features appearances by The Deslondes, Bella White, and the Lostines.

Of Safe 2 Run (versions), Esther says, “I am in the club standing directly before the solo songwriter on stage, absorbing everything. I think, ‘I live for stripped-down performances. Why don’t I record my own music this way?’ I tapped my musical family; people whose voices bring me home and stoke the fire of my now long-distance relationship with New Orleans. Singing ‘Safe to Run’ with The Deslondes sounds like how a big hug feels. This version of ‘Spider’ with The Lostines is truly haunted. Bella White is twenty-three years old and is perhaps the embodiment of the song ‘Chet Baker.’ Alone at my desk each morning, I have slowly written my next album. Things are getting very interesting. ‘Ketamine’ is a taste of what’s to come.”

Esther Rose Live:

Dec 28 Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot (Max Gomez and Friends Holiday Concert)

Dec 29 Taos, NM @ TCA (Max Gomez and Friends Holiday Concert)

Dec 30 Los Alamos, NM @ Fuller Lodge (Max Gomez and Friends Holiday Concert)

Jan 10 Venice, CA @ Venice West (supporting Chaparelle)

Jan 11 Santa Cruz, CA Moe’s Alley (supporting Chaparelle)

Jan 12 Santa Barbara, CA SOhO (supporting Chaparelle)

#therealestherrose

Related Images: