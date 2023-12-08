Nessa Barrett – Girl In New York

Today, breakout pop sensation Nessa Barrett shares her new single “girl in new York” via Warner Records.

The tender track caps off a remarkable year for one of pop’s most exciting new artists.

While discussing the new track, Barrett says, “I wrote this song about a guy who I was in the very early stages of getting to know. He had told me that he was taking a trip to New York and ghosted me.” That inspired a narrative in her mind. “It’s about a woman who he met and became obsessed with during his trip, therefore forgetting about me completely. It was delusional and a little psychotic of me, but I’m just grateful that it led to the creation of ‘girl in new york.’”

Last month, Barrett wrapped up her church club for the lonely North American headline tour — which included two main stage performances at Austin City Limits Festival — and she’ll finish the year off strong with a sold-out Australian headline tour. Now, with “girl in new york,” she continues to widen her scope and show another dimension of her artistry, with more to come in 2024.

NESSA BARRETT 2023 TOUR DATES:

AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND:

12/12 Brisbane, AUS The Tivoli

12/13 Newtown, AUS Enmore Theatre

12/16 Melbourne, AUS Forum Melbourne

12/17 Melbourne, AUS Forum Melbourne

12/19 Auckland, NZ The Powerstation

#nessabarrett

Related Images: