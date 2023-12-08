Dai Burger – Whole A$$ Mood (W.A.M.)

Today queer NYC rapper Dai Burger shares her braggadocious new single “Whole A$$ Mood (W.A.M.).” Packed with quotable one-liners and effortlessly clever rhymes, Dai swaps between sweet and scathing energies as she flaunts her unwavering confidence in her own worth.

“Whole A$$ Mood (W.A.M.)” is the first single off of Dai Burger’s upcoming EP Dai Dreamin’, which arrives February 2024.

The track’s accompanying music video finds Dai and her crew decked out in glitzy crop tops and colorful, bejeweled balaclavas, rolling deep as they dance, twerk, and cruise around in a convertible. The video is part one of a three-part visual that will track Dai’s upcoming Dai Dreamin’ EP.

