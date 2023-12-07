San Fermin – My Love Is A Loneliness

Today, the Brooklyn-based eight-piece San Fermin released their dreamy new single “My Love is a Loneliness.” The third song to be pulled from their upcoming fifth studio album Arms (out February 16th via their burgeoning indie label Better Company Records), “My Love is a Loneliness” takes a bird’s eye view of heartbreak, finding solace in the cyclical nature of loss and redemption.

About the song, Ellis Ludwig-Leone explains: “I liked the idea of someone’s particular brand of love being misanthropic, kind of a misfit. Always taking rather than giving, always leaving rather than showing up. And then the vicious cycle that accompanies that— if your love is selfish, your only companion ends up being loneliness, which becomes a kind of armor protecting you from ever getting too close. If you never let down the armor, you’re safe, but it ultimately leaves you cold.”

Tour Dates:

3/15: Utrecht, NDL – Birds of Paradise Festival

3/21-22: Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest

3/23: Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

3/24: Denver, CO – Globe Hall

3/26: St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

3/27: Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

3/28: Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

3/30: Nashville, TN – The Blue Room

3/31: Columbus, OH – The Basement

4/2: Washington, DC – Atlantis

4/3: Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

4/4: Boston, MA – The Sinclair

4/5: New York, NY – Racket

4/30: San Diego, CA – Casbah

5/1: Los Angeles, CA – Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

5/3: Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriets

5/4: San Francisco, CA – Independent

5/7: Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

5/9: Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

5/10: Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

