P!NK – All Out of Fight & Summer Carnival 2024

Following the release of the Tour Deluxe Edition of her ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL, critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter and global pop icon P!NK unveils the music video for “All Out Of Fight.”

Accompanying the release is the announcement of P!NK’s return to stadiums across North America next summer as she continues her record-breaking Summer Carnival Tour into 2024.

Featuring special guest, friend, and award-winning artist Sheryl Crow, along with The Script and KidCutUp as support across all dates, the 17-city 2024 Summer Carnival Tour kicks off August 10 in St. Louis with stops in Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas and more, including a return to her hometown of Philadelphia. North American dates and ticket information can be seen below.

P!NK’s Summer Carnival 2024 tour follows the success of her monumental 2023 run which shattered attendance records worldwide, boasting over 3 million tickets sold and $350 million grossed. Next year will also see P!NK perform in Australia and New Zealand before heading back to the UK and Europe for 18 stadium dates starting on June 11 in Cardiff.

NORTH AMERICAN 2024 TOUR DATES:

Sat Aug 10 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

Wed Aug 14 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Sun Aug 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

Wed Aug 21 – Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium

Sat Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Wed Aug 28 – Missoula, MT – Washington Grizzly Stadium

Sat Aug 31 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

Wed Sep 11 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

Fri Sep 13 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Sun Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Tue Oct 01 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Thu Oct 03 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Sun Oct 06 – Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome

Sat Oct 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

Wed Nov 06 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field* ^

Mon Nov 18 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium^

Sat Nov 23 – Miami, FL – LoanDepot Park^

*THIS DATE IS A RESCHEDULED SHOW AND IS ON SALE NOW

