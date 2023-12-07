Mary Middlefield – Atlantis

Today, Swiss folk-pop artist Mary Middlefield is proud to share her latest single “Atlantis”, available now across music platforms.

“Atlantis” was recorded in Lausanne’s AKA Studio with Alexis Sudan. The sadistic love ballad explores the dilemma of being infatuated with a person who offers so little in return. Originally a stripped-down track, Mary Middlefield and producer Gwen Buord rearranged the second part with intricate ukulele arrangements. The two tweaked the track and added an underwater feel to add a more euphoric feel. Strings and synths were added to the song, making it sound dreamier and really embracing that folk/pop sound.

Mary Middlefield’s upcoming EP is a purging of emotion, one that’s allowing her to move forward with a clear mind and a clean palette. But for now, this is music for the people who are stuck, scorned and lonely. Middlefield invites you to suffer and yearn and scream alongside her.

#marymiddlefield

Related Images: