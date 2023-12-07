Asha Jefferies – Keep My Sh*t Together

Today, Brisbane, Australia based indie-pop riser Asha Jefferies has unveiled her new single “Keep My Shit Together,” expanding on her sound that lies between the indie folk arrangements and melancholic pop songs of Angel Olsen & Big Thief and a sense of fun and optimism that could be filed alongside Sheryl Crow.

“Keep My Shit Together” was produced and mixed by Sam Cromack of widely adored Brisbane band Ball Park Music. Testing her own bravery in the face of milestone-induced anxiety (in this instance, celebrating Christmas with a new partner), “I get sentimental around the holiday season,” before asking herself “Why do I stay in the city? / With all these angry people” as the song bounces between head-spinning indie-pop, demonstrating both assured humor and a sense of gravitas.

Speaking on the track’s creation and its lyrical inspiration, Asha Jefferies said, “Keep My Shit Together was written one hot and sweaty day around my piano in December. While feeling stuck and existential, this song is an ode to bringing lightness to hot and heavy feelings around Christmas time. We recorded this in mid-December, air-con cranking and all in organized matching white tank tops.”

#ashajefferies

Related Images: