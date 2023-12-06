Punchlove – Dead Lands

Today, Punchlove are announcing their signing to Kanine Records. To mark the announce, the NYC quintet is sharing a new single entitled “Dead Lands”

Composed of multi-instrumentalists Jillian Olesen, Ethan Williams, Joey Machina, Ian Lange-McPherson, and visual artist Viz Wel, the group quietly evolved from a bedroom project started by Olesen and Williams, into a full band whose live shows have begun attracting attention in their native New York. Their debut single on Kanine makes immediately clear why that is. Patiently constructed and subtly foreboding, the track uses three glassine guitars to create a shimmering wash of textures that swells and subsides under Olesen’s reflections on grief following a death in their family.

Olesen says of the track:

“You end up hurting yourself more when you don’t allow yourself to give into the greater static of the inevitable decay all around you, as well as the grief and change. It’s all part of being human. For me, this song is about the frustration you face when you try to avoid it.”

