Melis Bilen – Let’s Do It Now

Cheshire-based Turkish-born, award-winning singer, songwriter, and model, Melis Bilen releases her dance-infused, brand-new single ‘Let’s Do It Now’, accompanied by an extended mix.

Melis has a huge history within the music industry; after graduating from Darussafaka High School and Sabanci University in her home city of Istanbul, the superstar began classical training by Turkish opera singer, voice instructor, TV host and writer Nilgun Serimoglu where she built up her strengths and now hosts a 4-octave coloratura soprano vocal range, alongside being able to sing in 9 languages in a range of genres such as pop, dance, jazz and classical.

Melis was invited to the Eurovision Song Contest in 2014 by Swiss TV SRF with five original songs and made it through to the final of the national elections of Switzerland. After achieving much success in her own country, she has appeared on many television shows and has accumulated many awards for her singing and songwriting.

Her brand-new offering ‘Let’s Do It Now’ is a slick dance single that demonstrates Melis and her personality perfectly – the single buckles her place in the music industry with artful beats, electronic sensibilities and sprinkles of EDM.

Speaking on the track, Melis commented: “I wrote the lyrics of this song a few years ago in a summer holiday where I felt so in tune with life and so in love. I never had a chance to produce the song and release it until this year. 2023 is the right time to share ‘Let`s Do It Now’ with the world. It has a strong sound, ignites the fire of desire within my soul and makes me wanna dance big time. I hope it will awaken the same kind of uplifting and boosting feelings in everyone and make people wanna dance.”

