Lagoona Bloo – Toys

On the heels of her iconic dance pop anthem “Elle Woods,” trailblazing drag popstar Lagoona Bloo has released her bold, sexy new single “Toys” in both English and Spanglish from her upcoming debut album Underwater Bubble Pop.

“My upcoming album Underwater Bubble Pop is all about self-love,” shares Lagoona on the inspiration for the new single. “I’ve gotten really good at loving myself over the last few years and ‘Toys’ is a shameless song about physical self-love. I’m entering a very fun, confident and slutty era, not only in drag, and this song is a bold reflection of that. I wanted a banger about banging yourself better than anyone else can!”

#Lagoonabluenyc

