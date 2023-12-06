Isabella Lovestory ft Villano Antillano – Fuetazo

Honduran artist Isabella Lovestory shares her new single “Fuetazo,” featuring Puerto Rican rapper Villano Antillano. Alongside the single, Isabella is also unveiling the track’s official music video that she conceived herself and co-directed alongside JMP (Freddie Gibbs, Pusha T, Destroy Lonely).

The Honduran artist wrapped her Laticonica tour this summer following a run of live shows at SXSW in Austin. With support from Kamixlo, her headlining tour started in San Diego and made stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Toronto before heading to Europe for Primavera Sound festival plays in Barcelona, Madrid, and Porto. In Madrid, she met Villano where the two went to the studio after playing a show together and wrote “Fuetazo” in one night. The quick meeting and fleeting moment was encapsulated in the word “Fuetazo” which translates to a quick, but strong punch.

“Fuetazo” is a song about the celebration of freedom. A bad bitch anthem, it’s anti-romantic as two latinx LGBTQ icons come together in this experimental perreo, abrasive yet elegant and indestructible as their bold personalities. Villano Antillano (Aries) and Isabella Lovestory (Saggitarius) unite as mermaids to celebrate their strength and spontaneity. Sonically, combining Kamixlo and Dinamarca’s production, it’s industrial, spacious and dynamic, with a dark atmosphere that serves as a perfect backgrop for Isabella and Villano’s luscious vocals. Lyrically, it talks about making hits, making moves and being fearless.

