Illumishade – Another Side of You

Swiss modern metal upstarts ILLUMISHADE unveil their magical sophomore record and Napalm Records debut, ‘Another Side of You’, out February 16 2024!

Fronted by vocalist Fabienne Erni and guitarist Jonas Wolf (both of Eluveitie) and completed with orchestration and synths by film composer Mirjam Skal, bass by Yannick Urbanczik, and drums by Marc Friedrich, ILLUMISHADE skillfully balances all things both dark and light on ‘Another Side of You’.

On their new single cut from the new album, “Here We Are”, Erni’s radiant charisma shines brighter than ever with her crystal-clear vocal delivery. Wolf’s guitar work is as blazing and emotional as ever, while a fresh dose of modern prog brings a cutting edge to the band’s elaborate songwriting. The song impresses with a stomping chorus and an exciting variety in its middle passage, and arrives alongside a stunning music video.

ILLUMISHADE on “Here We Are”:

“‘Here We Are’ is an anthem to the essence of being in the here and now. It tells about accepting the legacy of history, acknowledging our current standing as a foundation from which we can move forward.”

LLUMISHADE Live 2024

Joining DELAIN on the Dark Waters Over Europe Act II tour

19.01.24 NL – Uden / De Pul

20.01.24 NL – Amstelveen / P60

24.01.24 DE – Nuremberg / Hirsch

25.01.24 DE – Leipzig / Hellraiser

26.01.24 PL – Warsaw / Proxima

27.01.24 HU – Budapest / Barba Negra Blue Stage

28.01.24 AT – Vienna / Szene

30.01.24 IT – Milan / Santeria Toscana 31

31.01.24 CH – Pratteln / Z7

01.02.24 DE – Aschaffenburg / Colos Saal

02.02.24 NL – Heerlen / De Nieuwe Nor

03.02.24 DE – Bochum / Matrix

Festivals

31.05.24 CZ – Pilsen / Metalfest Open Air 2024

13.06.24 ES – Zamora / Z! Live Rock Fest 2024

