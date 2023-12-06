Illumishade – Another Side of You
Swiss modern metal upstarts ILLUMISHADE unveil their magical sophomore record and Napalm Records debut, ‘Another Side of You’, out February 16 2024!
Fronted by vocalist Fabienne Erni and guitarist Jonas Wolf (both of Eluveitie) and completed with orchestration and synths by film composer Mirjam Skal, bass by Yannick Urbanczik, and drums by Marc Friedrich, ILLUMISHADE skillfully balances all things both dark and light on ‘Another Side of You’.
On their new single cut from the new album, “Here We Are”, Erni’s radiant charisma shines brighter than ever with her crystal-clear vocal delivery. Wolf’s guitar work is as blazing and emotional as ever, while a fresh dose of modern prog brings a cutting edge to the band’s elaborate songwriting. The song impresses with a stomping chorus and an exciting variety in its middle passage, and arrives alongside a stunning music video.
ILLUMISHADE on “Here We Are”:
“‘Here We Are’ is an anthem to the essence of being in the here and now. It tells about accepting the legacy of history, acknowledging our current standing as a foundation from which we can move forward.”
LLUMISHADE Live 2024
Joining DELAIN on the Dark Waters Over Europe Act II tour
19.01.24 NL – Uden / De Pul
20.01.24 NL – Amstelveen / P60
24.01.24 DE – Nuremberg / Hirsch
25.01.24 DE – Leipzig / Hellraiser
26.01.24 PL – Warsaw / Proxima
27.01.24 HU – Budapest / Barba Negra Blue Stage
28.01.24 AT – Vienna / Szene
30.01.24 IT – Milan / Santeria Toscana 31
31.01.24 CH – Pratteln / Z7
01.02.24 DE – Aschaffenburg / Colos Saal
02.02.24 NL – Heerlen / De Nieuwe Nor
03.02.24 DE – Bochum / Matrix
Festivals
31.05.24 CZ – Pilsen / Metalfest Open Air 2024
13.06.24 ES – Zamora / Z! Live Rock Fest 2024
