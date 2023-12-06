Hannah Cutt – Dirty Enough For Hardcore

Emerging independent rock artist Hannah Cutt has shared the official music video for her hard-charging new single “Dirty Enough For Hardcore.”

The visual, directed by Ethan Maniquis (“Machete,” Five Finger Death Punch, Daughtry), is an action-packed take on the song’s lyrics aimed at men interested in dating the tough, tomboy-at-heart Los Angeles-bred songstress. “Dirty Enough For Hardcore,” written by Cutt and Erik Kertes and produced by Sean Hurwitz (Smash Mouth) and Gregg Cash (Josh Todd & the Conflict).

“Making the music video for ‘Dirty Enough’ was so much fun!” says Cutt. “I did all my own stunts, so I got to beat everyone up! And my friends got to play background, so it was a great vibe on set!”

Cutt and her band mates – Ronen Gordon (drums), Lincoln Cleary (keys), Matthew Dennis (bass), and Joey Ariemma (guitar) – will perform “Dirty Enough For Hardcore” and more at their next Los Angeles show on Friday, December 15th at The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip.

Hannah Cutt describes her music as “pure catharsis” as the LA-born and based artist and songwriter uses her songs as both an exploration and discovery of self on her journey towards sobriety. Cutt’s body of work is brutally honest, reflecting in part her desire to get sober 7 years ago at the age of 23. In turn, her career has been an ode to finding new life through music. Over the course of a few short years, Cutt has built an adoring fanbase for her music and impressive live show, which has graced the stages of such iconic Los Angeles venues including The Viper Room, Whisky a Go Go, Troubadour and The Mint. Before launching her singing career, Cutt was a national competitive horseback rider, holding the record for winning all four national championships in their division on the same horse in one year. She now brings that competitive spirit to her music career.

