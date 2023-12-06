Griff – Astronaut

Today, global pop sensation Griff shares her brand new track, “Astronaut,” alongside a video filmed live at the Greenwich Maritime Museum in London. With piano from Coldplay’s Chris Martin, “Astronaut” completes Griff’s latest chapter of music, vert1go vol. 1.

An instant fan-favorite when previewed on the road this Fall, “Astronaut” is an epic, yet stunningly raw ballad about someone who won’t let their guard down to let you in. The power of the track is in the space created by Griff, her soaring voice, and little more than piano — plus, of course, the helping hand of a musical hero. “I’d produced ‘Astronaut’ and written it 100% by myself,” she explains. When invited to open for Coldplay in 2022 and 2023, Chris Martin asked Griff to play him what she was working on. “He really got stuck in,” she says, laughing. “We listened to maybe 30 of my songs together, but he kept stopping ‘Astronaut.’ Chris advised me to strip it all back and keep things simple, so I had the cheek to ask him to play on it himself and I am so honored he agreed.”

“Astronaut” is a gorgeous addition to vert1go vol. 1, an atmospheric and cinematic start of a brand new era from Griff. She wrote the song about the idea of being left behind. “In young relationships, when someone needs time to figure out and find themselves without you, it hurts because you’re left wondering what about yourself wasn’t enough for them,” said Griff.

Griff spent the last year opening for artists such as Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Florence + The Machine, and HAIM. Before starting her European headline tour on March 10, she will play two intimate US shows in Los Angeles and New York on February 6 and 9.

Griff 2024 Tour Dates:

February 6 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy Theatre

February 9 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge

#wiffygriffy

Related Images: