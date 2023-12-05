Tyla – The Tyla Tour 2024

Grammy Nominated South African star Tyla spent 2023 pushing the magic of Amapiano to the world. Next year, she’ll deliver it personally when she embarks on her first headlining run, The Tyla Tour. The tour, playing 34 dates in Europe and North America, kicks off in Oslo, Norway on March 21st, promising an unforgettable experience for all fans. With a stop at London’s KOKO on April 1st, the two-month tour culminates on May 28th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ready to set the stage ablaze with a series of electrifying performances, Tyla celebrates African music and culture as she takes center stage in the industry. The tour will coincide with the release of her self-titled debut album, TYLA, which is powered by her Grammy nominated megahit “Water.”

Tickets for The Tyla Tour are on sale to the general public on Friday, December 8 with a pre-sale launching on December 7 at 10am local time. Tickets will be available at tylaworld.com. The Tyla Tour promises to be a visual and auditory spectacle, featuring a carefully curated setlist where her dedicated fanbase, affectionately known as “Tygers” can expect an evening filled with energy, emotion, and anything but the ordinary.

