Slowdive 2024 North American Tour

Earlier this year, Slowdive released everything is alive, their first record since 2017’s self-titled album and first record with Dead Oceans.

Slowdive have announced they’ll be returning to the US for a spring North American tour next year. Including the already sold out Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, they’ll play many cities not yet played in support of everything is alive: Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, New Orleans, and more.

Tickets for all shows will be on sale Friday, December 8th at 10AM local time and more information can be found here.

Slowdive Tour Dates

Thu. Dec. 7 – Asunción, PY @ Primavera Sound

Sun. Dec. 10 – Bogotá, CO @ Road to Primavera

Tue. Jan. 16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Wed. Jan. 17 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Thu. Jan. 18 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

Sat. Jan. 20 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

Sun. Jan. 21 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Mon. Jan. 22 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Tue. Jan. 23 – Stockholm, SE @ Munchenbryggeriet

Wed. Jan. 24 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Thu. Jan. 25 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

Sat. Jan. 27 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

Sun. Jan. 28 – Prague, CZ @ Divaldo Archa

Mon. Jan. 29 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

Tue. Jan. 30 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus

Wed. Jan. 31 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz Club

Fri. Feb. 2 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon Club

Sun. Feb. 4 – Lyon, FR @ La Transbordeur

Mon. Feb. 5 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

Tue. Feb. 6 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

Thu. Feb. 8 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royale

Fri. Feb. 16 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

Sat. Feb. 17 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

Sun. Feb. 18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham

Mon. Feb. 19 – Norwich, UK @ LCR UEA

Wed. Feb. 21 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy Liverpool

Thu. Feb. 22 – Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK @ NX

Fri. Feb. 23 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

Sat. Feb. 24 – Edinburgh, UK @ Liquid Room

Mon. Feb. 26 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff University Great Hall

Tue. Feb. 27 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

Mon. Mar. 11 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu Pit

Wed. Mar. 13 – Osaka, JP @ Namba Hatch

Thu. Apr. 25 – Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater

Fri. Apr. 26 – Pomona,CA @ The Fox Theater Pomona

Sat. Apr. 27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival

Sun. Apr. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Tue. Apr. 30 – Albuquerque, NM @ The Historic El Rey Theater

Wed. May 1 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion Denver

Fri. May 3 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Sat. May 4 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Sun. May 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Tue. May 7 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Wed. May 8 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

Fri. May 10 – Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom

Sat. May 11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sun. May 12 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Tue. May 14 – New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre

Thu. May 16 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

Fri. May 17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Sun. May 18 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

