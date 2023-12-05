Emily Frembgen – Fentanyl

Brooklyn alt-country songwriter Emily Frembgen has just announced that she has signed to NJ independent label Don Giovanni Records. Alongside signing, she has released a new single titled “Fentanyl” across all digital platforms. The single arrives accompanied by a music video.

The video was directed by Clare O’Kane of Saturday Night Live, Shrill, The Best Show and SpongeBob SquarePants. It is O’Kane’s music video directorial debut.

“Fentanyl” is the lead single from Frembgen’s forthcoming Don Giovanni debut album, to be released in 2024.

