Discovery Zone – Quantum Web

Today, Discovery Zone, the experimental pop project of New York born, Berlin based musician and multi-media artist JJ Weihl, announces her forthcoming album, Quantum Web, out March 8, 2024 via RVNG Intl.

In addition to the album announcement, JJ shares her first single “Mall of Luv” paired with a video.

The electronic producer utilizes her equipment’s presets to explore the melancholic nuances of our modern world. The music acts as a constant dialogue between organic and virtual realms, speaking a universal language that resonates with listeners on a deeply familiar level.

US TOUR DATES

03/21/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt

03/22/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

03/28/24 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

03/29/24 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G

03/30/24 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

04/03/24 – Brooklyn NY @ TV Eye

#discoveryz0ne

Related Images: