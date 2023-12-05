Alvays – Spring 2024 US Tour

First-time GRAMMY nominees Alvvays have today announced another run of 2024 dates. The band is currently on their 2023 tour of Australia and New Zealand and will bring their electric live show to North American audiences again next year in a series of shows and festivals. The artist presale begins Wednesday, December 6th at 10am local time (password = PHARMACIST). The general on-sale is Friday, December 8th @ 10am local time.

Last month, Alvvays were nominated for their first ever GRAMMY for Best Alternative Performance for their iconic hit single “Belinda Says.”

In a massively competitive field the band will now compete alongside esteemed artists like The Arctic Monkeys, Paramore, and more. The song is one of several musical highlights off the critically acclaimed Blue Rev, a record that doesn’t simply reassert what’s always been great about the band, but instead reimagines it.

A modern indie-rock masterpiece, Blue Rev cements Alvvays as one of the greatest bands making music right now.

Tour Dates

12/5/2023 – Sydney, Australia – The Roundhouse *

12/8/2023 – Sydney, Australia – Princess Theatre *

12/9/2023 – Meredith, Australia – Meredith Music Festival

12/12/2023 – Melbourne, Australia – The Forum *

12/14/2023 – Perth Australia – Metro City *

12/16/2023 – Auckland, New Zealand – Powerstation *

12/18/2023 – Honolulu, HI – The Republik %

4/4-4/8/2024 – Puerto Aventuras, Q.R. – Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya ^

4/18/2024 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

4/19/2024 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

4/20/2024 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

4/22/2024 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

4/24/2024 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

4/25/2024 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

5/1/2024 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

5/2/2024 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

5/3/2024 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

5/4/2024 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

5/6/2024 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

5/7/2024 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

5/9/2024 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre

5/10-5/12/2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

5/11/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

5/13/2024 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

5/16/2024 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

5/17/2024 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

6/21/2024 – Wicklow, Ireland – Beyond The Pale

6/26/2024 – London, UK – Troxy

6/28/2024 – Antwerp, Belgium – Live Is Live Festival

6/29/2024 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Siren’s Call

7/5/2024 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

7/11-7/13/2024 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Live

8/8/2024 – Oslo, Norway – Øya Festival

* w/ Hatchie

% w/ Aura Bora

^ w/ My Morning Jacket

