Wishy – Spinning

Wishy are still only two singles into their career as a band, but already the group, led by the celebrated Indiana songwriters Kevin Krauter and Nina Pitchkites, are one of the most talked about new bands of 2023.

The release of their debut EP Paradise which will be out on December 15th on the bands new label home .

Today, the band are sharing a final single from the EP, a track called “Spinning.”

“Spinning” was written by Pitchkites, who also sings lead on the track. Of the song she says:

This song is purely about self-discovery and letting yourself have fun even in the midst of uncertainty. I wrote it during a time of confusion in my early 20s. I was very inspired by the jangle-pop nature of The Sundays, which is a band that inspires a lot of my songwriting.”

