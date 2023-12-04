Tedeschi Trucks Band – Deuces Wild Tour

The Grammy Award-winning, touring powerhouse that is Tedeschi Trucks Band have today announced the ‘Deuces Wild’ Tour – a run of Winter 2024 North American dates that will see the band make multi-night stops in Atlantic City, NJ at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Washington D.C. at Warner Theater, and Richmond, VA at Altria Theater. See all dates below.

Fan club presale for the ‘Deuces Wild’ Tour will begin on Wednesday, December 6 at 10am ET. The general on sale will be Friday, December 8 at 10am ET. To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit https://www.tedeschitrucksband.com/tour

Earlier this year, Tedeschi Trucks Band announced their return to New York City’s Beacon Theatre for another coveted residency on Thursday, February 29th, Friday, March 1st and Saturday March 2nd, 2024. These shows were announced during their triumphant headlining arena shows dubbed “The Garden Parties” at TD Garden in Boston, MA and Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY. The shows were dazzling, sold-out events that exhibited why Tedeschi Trucks Band is one of the greatest groups of live musicians touring today. The band also recently announced they will headline 2 out of 3 nights of the Sun, Sand and Soul Music Festival on the shores of Miramar Beach, FL. Tickets for these shows are on sale now.

2024 US TOUR DATES:

Feb 16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (w/ Little Feat)

Feb 17 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (w/ Little Feat)

Feb 29 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre

March 1 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre

March 2 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre

March 5 – Washington DC – Warner Theater

March 6 – Washington DC – Warner Theater

March 7 – Washington DC – Warner Theater

March 9 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theatre

March 12 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

March 13 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

March 14 – Durham, NC – DPAC

March 16 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 2 – Miramar Beach, FL – “Sun, Sand & Soul”

May 4 – Miramar Beach, FL – “Sun, Sand & Soul”

