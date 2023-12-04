Keltiey – B2B (Sped Up)

Fresh on the heels of the release of her debut mixtape B2B, burgeoning Houston artist, keltiey, is breaking barriers with the electrifying release of B2B (Sped Up). Produced by Dylvinci, this rendition accelerates the tempo of her 11-track high-energy mixtape. Infusing a fresh and dynamic rapid-fire energy, listeners can immerse themselves for a musical adventure.

B2B is a musical journey that seamlessly blends the energetic spirit of Jersey Club with the soul-stirring melodies of R&B as the newcomer dives deep into the nuances of self-confidence, personal growth, relationships, and more. Her music is a vibrant tapestry of emotions, where joy, vulnerability, and discovery intermingle to paint the picture of keltiey’s world.

#keltiey

Related Images: