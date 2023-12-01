Venus – If (This Is Love)

Southern California-based singer-songwriter-instrumentalist-producer VENUS released a new song, “If (This is Love),” a few weeks ago and today (12/1) the official music video is out. The reflective tender emotive ballad offers a glimpse of what’s to come on Venus’ forthcoming EP due out early next year, which is being composed entirely by Venus herself.

“If (This is Love)” is “a soft declaration of love and hoping that it stays,” Venus shares. The video beautifully aligns with this sentiment offering an intimate look at a pensive and dreamy Venus. It was shot in Downtown Los Angeles with director, producer, editor and frequent creative collaborator Cassey Ver, alongside director of photography AJ Ver.

