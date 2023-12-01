Valentina – All Are Lost

Following a series of successful releases with ‘Love Myself’ and ‘Deadweight’, former Hot Chip and Kano vocalist Valentina drops her much awaited EP All Are Lost on 1st December 2023.

Alongside the EP, she releases the focus track ‘Flutes Over Dudes (The Last Time That You Cried)’ and the accompanying music video.

Written back home in London after returning from a soul-searching trip travelling across LA, Mexico and Costa Rica; ‘Flutes Over Dudes (The Last Time That You Cried)’ is a sombre, yet playful musing on the idea of being ‘too much’, after being broken up with in the middle of Costa Rica, and realising she had repeated a pattern that she really wanted to break with that relationship.

Of the track, Valentina said “To the people I’ve had in my life who do not take responsibility for themselves, and who almost wear it as a badge of honour, expecting someone else to do the emotional labour for them – “You’re proud you can’t remember the last time that you cried, but you hurt everyone around you in the meantime”. I wasn’t going to downplay or undermine myself anymore or make myself less intimidating or more agreeable for people. I wasn’t going to pretend I didn’t need things that I needed. It feels like maturing, growing into yourself in a way, and letting yourself inhabit space that’s been squashed or stifled for a long time.”

Alongside the focus track, Valentina drops the music video for ‘Flutes Over Dudes (The Last Time That You Cried)’ inviting us into the artistic, minimalistic and somewhat surreal visual imagining of the track.

On the video, Valentina says: “Working with the director Alex Corona on this video, we were looking to be playful with the tone and juxtapose against the rawness of the lyrics. The photographic and contemplative setups in black and white felt like it sat in the right space for the theatrical plays on emotional states of being.”

