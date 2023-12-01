Ko Aka Koala – Chef’s Kiss

Today, ko aka koala — the DIY pop-star who’s shared stages with Charli XCX, 100 gecs, and Troye Sivan — releases her Chef’s Kiss EP with the focus track and a music video for “stoptryingtohavesexwithme.”

ko aka koala’s new EP is a crystallization of her refined and wickedly sharp pop vision, and features collaborations with producers Stefan Ponce (Chance the Rapper, Childish Gambino), Shintaro Yasuda (Ariana Grande, TheWeeknd), and more. The LA-based creative stitches together k-pop, techno, and hip-hop while doing her own makeup, photography, and design work — she’s a true emerging DIY icon.

Chef’s Kiss’ focus track encapsulates the deeper message woven into the fun.

In KO’s words; “‘stoptryingtohavesexwithme’ is a very blunt statement. It’s not normally what you would say when you’re rejecting someone, but it is what you’re thinking. I wanted to tell people (and myself) to not be afraid, to be straightforward when turning someone down, and to not feel obligated to water down your sexuality or yourself in order to avoid harassment.”

